$10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from us”: Police investigate industrial equipment theft

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating several business thefts including one where $10,000 worth of industrial kitchen equipment was taken.

It happened at the future site of Our Time Kitchen in the Old Goucher neighborhood on January 31.

On Tuesday, one of the business’ co-founders gave us a tour of the project site.

“As you can see,” said Catina Smith. “We’re in the thick of renovations. We needed to move things out of the contractors way.”

That move to a secured backyard off of West 24th street, unfortunately, provided thieves with the perfect opportunity to make off with $10,000 worth of donated industrial kitchen equipment.

“We had everything tapped and wrapped," said Smith. “We filed a police report and immediately call the people who donated them. This wasn’t small stuff.”

The project, once complete will help support minority women and marginalized genders, who want to build food businesses. They’ll be able to rent space on an hourly basis.

“Some businesses models require people to commit to a month long commitment,” said Smith. “Not many small businesses are able to do that, plus turn a profit.”

While police are investigating the theft, community groups are holding fundraisers later this month to help Our Time Kitchen replace the items lost.

“This isn’t stopping us,” said Smith. “Our plan still is to open in April.”

Baltimore Police are also investigating break-ins that happened at Cuples Tea House and Milk and Honey.

It’s unclear if any of the break-ins and thefts are connected but anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.