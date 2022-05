BALTIMORE — The 2021 death of 1-year-old Austin Hammond is now being considered a homicide, according to Baltimore Police.

It was September 12 of last year, when officers were called to the 4300 block of Seminole Avenue and found Hammond unresponsive.

After several attempts, medics were unable to resuscitate him.

Following an autopsy, investigators upgraded Hammond's death from questionable to homicide.

Police released no details on how he may have died, or who could be responsible.