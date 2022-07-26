1 seriously injured in Havre de Grace crash

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — One person was flown to Shock Trauma after a crash on Route 40 in Havre de Grace this morning.

The crash happened on Route 40 at Old Post Road, and involved a pick-up truck and a work vehicle, according to photos posted by Susquehanna Hose Company.

#SHCo crews are on scene of a motor vehicle crash at Pulaski Highway & Old Post Road. Deputy Chief 5 (incident command) has requested @MDSP Medevac for one patient with serious injuries. Trooper 1 is inbound & will be landing at the National Guard Helipad. #HavredeGrace #HdG — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 26, 2022

A victim was seriously injured and was being flown by Medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma, said the fire/EMS company.

A second victim was evaluated by EMS at the scene and refused transport.