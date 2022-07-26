Watch Now
1 seriously injured in Havre de Grace crash

Susquehanna Hose Company
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:44:36-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md.  — One person was flown to Shock Trauma after a crash on Route 40 in Havre de Grace this morning.

The crash happened on Route 40 at Old Post Road, and involved a pick-up truck and a work vehicle, according to photos posted by Susquehanna Hose Company.

A victim was seriously injured and was being flown by Medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma, said the fire/EMS company.

A second victim was evaluated by EMS at the scene and refused transport.

