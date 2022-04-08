Watch
1 rescued from the Harbor in Fells Point

WMAR
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:52:33-04

BALTIMORE — Someone has been rescued after falling in the Inner Harbor at the Fells Point pier, reports Baltimore's fire union IAFF Local 734.

The water rescue happened at Thames Street and Broadway.

The fire union says one person was rescued from the water and is being evaluated for injuries.

