1 rescued from the Harbor in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Someone has been rescued after falling in the Inner Harbor at the Fells Point pier, reports Baltimore's fire union IAFF Local 734.
🌊WATER RESCUE🌊— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 8, 2022
Thames St & S Broadway 21231#FellsPoint @FellsPoint@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest rescued 1 person from the harbor. #BCFDEMS evaluating for injuries. pic.twitter.com/7BnxGTawwj
The water rescue happened at Thames Street and Broadway.
The fire union says one person was rescued from the water and is being evaluated for injuries.
Stay with us for any updates.