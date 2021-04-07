Watch
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at a Giant in Nottingham

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's lottery drawing has jumped to $490 million and it potentially makes the 8th largest in the game's history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:15:02-04

NOTTINGHAM — A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a Giant in Nottingham for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing.

If you bought a ticket at Giant #2304 in Nottingham for the April 6 Mega Millions drawing, you may be a new millionaire.

Maryland had the only player in the country to match five of the winning numbers in the drawing to capture a $1 million second-tier prize.

It is the second consecutive Mega Millions drawing to produce a $1 million winner in Maryland.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from April 6 were 1, 19, 20, 32 and 42. The gold Mega Ball number was 17 and the optional Megaplier number was 3X.

Giant #2304, located at 8905 Belair Road in Baltimore County, will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Someone also bought the $50,000 top-prize winning ticket for the Bonus Match 5 at Snowden River Liquors located at 9359 Snowden River Parkway in Columbia.

Snowden River Liquors will earn a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the ticket.

