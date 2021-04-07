$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at a Giant in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM — A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a Giant in Nottingham for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing.

If you bought a ticket at Giant #2304 in Nottingham for the April 6 Mega Millions drawing, you may be a new millionaire.

Maryland had the only player in the country to match five of the winning numbers in the drawing to capture a $1 million second-tier prize.

It is the second consecutive Mega Millions drawing to produce a $1 million winner in Maryland.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from April 6 were 1, 19, 20, 32 and 42. The gold Mega Ball number was 17 and the optional Megaplier number was 3X.

Giant #2304, located at 8905 Belair Road in Baltimore County, will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Someone also bought the $50,000 top-prize winning ticket for the Bonus Match 5 at Snowden River Liquors located at 9359 Snowden River Parkway in Columbia.

Snowden River Liquors will earn a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the ticket.