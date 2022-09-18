1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., two separate, but related crashes occurred.

A 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the back of the Toyota.

The driver and two of the five passengers of the Toyota remained in the van following the crash.

According to the investigation, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on I-270 and rear-ended the Toyota.

One of the passengers of the Toyota, 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala, died on the scene.

The driver of the Tesla, 24-year-old Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.