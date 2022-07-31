1 killed in boat explosion on Bohemia River in Cecil County

One person was killed after a boat exploded on the Bohemia River in Cecil County's Earleville area on Saturday.

Photos showed heavy smoke and flames were seen pouring from the boat.

The Charlestown Fire Company reported that it happened in the area of Veasey Cove on the Bohemia River.

The fire company said:

"Unfortunately one person was declared deceased upon arrival and a 2nd was rescued by a fellow boater."

Maryland Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

Natural Resources Police posted on social media:

"The Maryland Natural Resources Police’s criminal investigators are asking for the public’s help in providing eyewitness details regarding a boat explosion that happened last night around 7:15pm on the Bohemia River in Cecil County. If you have any information or photographs please email NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or call 410-260-8888. You can remain anonymous."