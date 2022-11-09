1 killed, 2 critically injured, after truck crashes and catches fire in Davidsonville

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — An unidentified male was killed and two others critically injured - including a 15-year-old boy - after the pickup truck they were in crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville, said Anne Arundel County police in a press release today.

Christopher Timberlake, 38, of Charlottesville, Va., was driving a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck when the truck went off the road for unknown reasons, and hit a tree.

The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames after crashing into the tree, said police.

A front-seat passenger - identified so far only as a male - was trapped in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy in the backseat was taken to UMD Capital Region Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver was flown to Shock Trauma, also with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information should call (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.