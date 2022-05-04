Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 3 injured after driver runs red light in White Marsh

Baltimore County Police car
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police car
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 14:28:27-04

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An 81-year-old woman who ran a red light in White Marsh caused a four-vehicle crash that injured three people. The woman was also killed in the crash.

Baltimore County police said it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Ebenezer and Philadelphia roads.

Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, was driving a 2000 Ford E-150 van north on Ebenezer and failed to stop for a red traffic light at that intersection, said police.

The van struck the back of a stopped 2011 Ford F-150, which was pushed into the back of a stopped 2017 Polaris Slingshot, which was then pushed into the back of a stopped 2018 Jeep Compass.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Bernadette Stundick was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Baltimore County continues to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019