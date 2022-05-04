1 dead, 3 injured after driver runs red light in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An 81-year-old woman who ran a red light in White Marsh caused a four-vehicle crash that injured three people. The woman was also killed in the crash.

Baltimore County police said it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Ebenezer and Philadelphia roads.

Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, was driving a 2000 Ford E-150 van north on Ebenezer and failed to stop for a red traffic light at that intersection, said police.

The van struck the back of a stopped 2011 Ford F-150, which was pushed into the back of a stopped 2017 Polaris Slingshot, which was then pushed into the back of a stopped 2018 Jeep Compass.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Bernadette Stundick was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Baltimore County continues to investigate the accident.