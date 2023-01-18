Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in Cecil County crash

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 18, 2023
EARLEVILLE, Md. — One man was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on Augustine Herman Highway in Cecil County Monday evening, Maryland State Police confirmed today.

It happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Route 213 north of Bohemia Church Road in Earleville.

A 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander were involved in a head-on crash, said police.

Edward Charles Dedrick, 63, of North East, was pronounced dead at the scene; he was a passenger in the Mirage.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the Mirage, and a 26-year-old man who was driving the Outlander, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Route 213 was closed for five hours after the crash, and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
