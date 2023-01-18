1 dead, 2 injured in Cecil County crash

EARLEVILLE, Md. — One man was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on Augustine Herman Highway in Cecil County Monday evening, Maryland State Police confirmed today.

It happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Route 213 north of Bohemia Church Road in Earleville.

A 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander were involved in a head-on crash, said police.

Edward Charles Dedrick, 63, of North East, was pronounced dead at the scene; he was a passenger in the Mirage.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the Mirage, and a 26-year-old man who was driving the Outlander, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Route 213 was closed for five hours after the crash, and the investigation continues.