1,500+ pound pumpkin on display at Valley View Farms

Uncle Chuck on display until October 30
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 29, 2021
HUNT VALLEY, Md. — An annual Fall tradition continues.

A giant pumpkin arrived at Valley View Farms in Hunt Valley Wednesday.

It weighs 1561 pounds and is named Uncle Chuck.

"Just this big blob of orange sitting up there on our stage. We invite people to come out all month to take a look at Uncle Chuck. He offers a great photo op,” said Greenhouse Manager Carrie Engel. “We have four or five other big pumpkins, plus all these other things that come up here all the time all Fall.”

Uncle Chuck is on display until noon on Saturday, October 30. That's when it will be cut open and its seeds will be counted. The first person to guess the correct number of seeds will win a $300 Valley View Farms gift card. Entries can be submitted up until the seed counting begins.

