BALTIMORE — The 1,000th COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Northwest Hospital.

The patient, 62-year-old Darlene Wheatley, shared with her nurses that she had promised her mother, who recently died from COVID-19, that she would beat the virus in her honor. Being able to go home was very emotional for her.

Wheatley is a lifelong Baltimorean who is happy to continue her recovery with her husband by her side.