1,000 backpacks filled with supplies donated to Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's no secret, some kids get their best meals at school.

And with winter break coming, that adds more strain to those families who worry about putting food on the table.

Today, Giant Foods along with Coca-Cola Consolidated donated 1,000 backpacks to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis.

They were filled with nutritional food and school supplies.

"It's important that we send these kids back home with their winter recess, some healthy snacks and some breakfast items, so that when they are away from school they're still getting a nutritious meal," said Jonathan Arons, Giant Food.

"Grocery sales are down because people are getting less with their dollar and I think anytime we can get back and show we're not just about making the extra money. Sometimes it's about giving back to the communities," said Joe Rogers, Coke Consolidated.

Coca-Cola Consolidated and Giant Food also donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis.