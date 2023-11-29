New partnership allows Marylanders equitable access to contraceptive care

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new partnership between state government and Upstream USA will allow Marylanders more equitable access to contraceptive care.

Governor Moore announced the partnership between the Maryland Department of Health and Upstream USA on Tuesday.

With the agreement, Upstream USA will begin offering contraceptive care resources to health care providers, including technical assistance, training and education in places where most women already receive their health care.

“This is about making sure that we treat contraception like basic health care, because contraception is basic health care,” said Gov. Moore. “Under this partnership with Upstream, we will help ensure that more of our health care providers are trained on the ins and outs of contraceptive care; we will bring contraception to communities that have too often been overlooked – including our rural communities—and we will build on Maryland’s growing reputation as a state that is ready to lead on health care and close gaps in our healthcare system.”

The first health care will be CCI Health Services, they will receive support and services as part of the state-wide initiative.

“We are at a crucial point in history, where there should be no wrong door for patients to access birth control,” said Upstream Chief Executive Officer Mark Edwards. “Under the direction of Governor Moore and in partnership with Upstream, the Maryland Department of Health is taking a leadership role to close gaps in contraceptive care by integrating best-in-class contraceptive services into primary care settings.

