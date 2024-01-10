Watch Now
Maryland school districts announce delayed openings for Wednesday, January 10th

Cole Pearson
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 20:30:46-05

A few Maryland school districts have already announced they will be opening late on Wednesday, January 10th.

These are the districts/schools that have announced so far:

  • Baltimore County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.
  • Baltimore City Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.
  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.
  • Talbot County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.
  • Catholic High School of Baltimore - Opening 2 hours late.
  • Union Baptist Head Start Center - Both the Druid Hill site and the Eutaw Street site will be opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Building will open at 8:30 a.m.; Preschool will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

*This article will be updated as more announcements are made.*

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
