Maryland school districts announce delayed openings for Wednesday, January 10th

A few Maryland school districts have already announced they will be opening late on Wednesday, January 10th.

These are the districts/schools that have announced so far:

Baltimore County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.

Baltimore City Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.

Talbot County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late.

Catholic High School of Baltimore - Opening 2 hours late.

Union Baptist Head Start Center - Both the Druid Hill site and the Eutaw Street site will be opening at 10:00 a.m.

Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Building will open at 8:30 a.m.; Preschool will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

*This article will be updated as more announcements are made.*