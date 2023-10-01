Maryland leaders react to passage of bipartisan bill to keep the government open

A government shutdown has been avoided for at least 45 days after a bill was passed on Saturday.

Many Maryland leaders shared their thoughts on the resolution that helps Americans stay on the job.

“Passage of this funding bill means we will avoid major disruptions to our economy and vital government services Americans rely on, the nearly 200,000 federal employees and servicemembers living and working in Maryland will stay on the job and receive their pay, and federal relief efforts in the wake of recent natural disasters will proceed. It shouldn’t have taken until the 11th hour, but I’m encouraged that enough House Republicans finally heeded our calls to work in a bipartisan manner and that we were able to keep the government open, allowing more time to make progress on full-year funding legislation. While I would have preferred to pass a bill now with additional assistance for Ukraine, which has bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, it is easier to help Ukraine with the government open than if it were closed. That’s why we must spend the next 45 days working together to fully fund the government for the next fiscal year and ensure we provide vital support to the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Putin’s aggression.”



U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen

“Far-right Republicans in Congress have spent months playing games with American lives and threatening to shut down the federal government,” said Rep. Trone. “Rather than fighting to find real solutions for American families, the most extreme Republicans in Congress have had a shouting match with themselves, risking the livelihoods of millions of families.”



“These folks simply don’t care about the damage that their political stunts cause. The American people deserve leaders in both chambers of Congress who listen to American families, not deep-pocketed PACs and lobbyists who treat division like progress. I’ve never taken a nickel from PACs or lobbyists, and in the Senate, I’ll be focused on delivering results for Maryland families and ending the political games in Washington. ”

Congressman David Trone

“I am not a fan of Continuing Resolutions, but shutting down the federal government would have been dangerous, reckless and costly for the American people. At risk were families, seniors, small businesses, and especially our federal workers and contractors, military, air traffic controllers, and all those who would have been required to work without knowing when their next paycheck would arrive. This agreement is consistent with the bipartisan budget framework negotiated this summer. Thankfully, the CR we approved tonight includes an extension for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and replenishes urgent disaster-relief funds. The 45-day clock is now ticking and Congress must come together to finalize the FY24 appropriations and a supplemental funding package for Ukraine. America is committed to helping Ukraine defend democracy against Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war.







“I would urge my colleagues to embrace the bipartisanship that has gotten us through this deadline and postponed, for now, a potential shutdown. There is no such thing as a ‘good shutdown’ and we must work diligently to ensure we aren’t back at this cliff’s edge in November. The American people are depending on us to do the right thing.”



U.S. Senator Ben Cardin