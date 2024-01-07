Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife at a Giant Food store

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting a woman at a Giant Food's store in Frederick County is now in police custody.

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Tenisha Butler, and pronounced her dead on scene.

The suspect, Frederick Owusu Sakyi, 33, was later located and apprehended without incident.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found a handgun in the front seat and an assault rife in the backseat.

Initial investigations revealed that Sakyi was the estranged husband of Butler and they were going through a divorce.

Allegedly, there was also a history of protective orders and stalking done by Sakyi.

He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

The Urbana Shopping Center has been reopened to the public.