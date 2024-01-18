List of School Closures and Delays for Friday, January 19

Maryland is getting more snow this Friday.

With winter weather conditions expected to stick around, school districts around the state are already announcing delays and closures for Friday, January 19.

Here is a list of schools that have announced so far:

Coppin State University - Closed

Carroll County Public Schools - Closed

Harford County Public Schools - Closed

Cecil College - Closed

Cecil County Public Schools - Closed for students and 10-month staff; students will work asynchronously and offices will remain open

Howard County Public Schools - Closed

Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Closed for students; workday for employees

We will continue to update this list as districts make their decisions.