List of School Closures and Delays for Friday, January 19

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jan 18, 2024
Maryland is getting more snow this Friday.

With winter weather conditions expected to stick around, school districts around the state are already announcing delays and closures for Friday, January 19.

Here is a list of schools that have announced so far:

  • Coppin State University - Closed
  • Carroll County Public Schools - Closed
  • Harford County Public Schools - Closed
  • Cecil College - Closed
  • Cecil County Public Schools - Closed for students and 10-month staff; students will work asynchronously and offices will remain open
  • Howard County Public Schools - Closed
  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools - Closed for students; workday for employees

We will continue to update this list as districts make their decisions.

