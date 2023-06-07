Funeral home feud culminates in deadly double shooting at 10-year-old’s burial

SUITLAND, Md. — A man is in custody after a deadly double shooting at a Suitland cemetery on Tuesday.

It all began at 1:20 p.m., as a funeral service was being held for a 10-year-old child, many calls came in for reports of shooting in the area.

When they arrived, police located two victims, 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks and an unidentified woman, who were suffering from a gunshot wound.

Banks died later at the hospital and the woman suffered a graze wound.

According to police, the owner of the funeral service company, 48-year-old Wilson Chavis, was confronted by two people at the service affiliated with another company who he has a long-standing business dispute with.

Many attending the funeral became upset with Chavis and began to confront him in regards to his behavior.

Police say that Chavis then pulled out a gun and fired two shots striking both Banks and the woman. He then fled the cemetery in his car.

Minutes later, police located Chavis and conducted a traffic stop in which he was taken into custody.

Chavis is charged with first and second degree murder, attempted first and second degree murder, and other charges.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.