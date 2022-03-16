Eight criminal gang members indicted on attempted murder charges in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Several members of the "59 Hoover" criminal gang were indicted on Wednesday as announced by Howard County.

A Howard County grand jury indicted Jeremi Lewis, Anthony Jenkins, Daquan Woodson, Justin Harper, David Wainwright, Jr., Terrence Hux, Tavon Hawkins and Antonio Haywood on March 2, 2022. Some of the charges they're facing include murder, attempted murder and felony drug distribution. All eight men are now in custody.

Detectives determined that many of these serious crimes could be linked to the same group of people in Howard County.

According to the indictment, Jeremi Lewis, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of Jaden Ealy, had a leadership role in the criminal organization. The indictment goes on to show that these crimes were committed in order to take control over territories in Columbia.

