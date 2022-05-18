Johnny Cash water tower springs unique leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A water tower in Arkansas featuring a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after someone damaged it with gunfire.

But it's not the vandalism itself, instead, it's where the bullet hit that has people talking.

The bullet hit the mural near the beltline of the silhouetted country artist, and the tank — and Johnny — has been leaking ever since.

WTVF

The tank holds 50,000 gallons and has been soaking the ground underneath for a week. The leak is costing the city of Kingsland about $200 per day.

Kingsland is a small town outside of Little Rock that doubles as Cash's birthplace.

Authorities are still looking for the sniper, who some might call "number one" on their most wanted list for a crime that walks the line between comedy and vandalism.

