Hundreds of people are stranded in Mexico after a spring getaway turns into a travel nightmare.

The severe storms over the weekend forced Sun Country Airlines to cancel some flights in and out of their Minneapolis hub. However the airline only operates limited seasonal flights to Mexico, and those cancelled flight were the last ones of the entire season!

Sun Country sent out an email to affected customers saying "because this cancellation is due to weather, and our seasonal service has ended, you will need to make arrangements on another airline for your return flight."

The company then replied to hundreds of comments and messages on its Facebook page that it does not have another flight to rebook passengers on, so customers will need to find their own way home.

Sun Country Airline's Vice President of Marketing Kelsey Dodson-Smith said “Our fleet was already allocated to fly other operations and unfortunately, we were unable to send additional aircraft to Los Cabos and Mazatlán without cancelling more flights causing further disruptions to more of our passengers.”

"Cabo is great, but to feel like there's no way out is scary, especially when you're with kids," said one of the couples stranded.

Passengers have been sounding off on social media. Some say they've had to pay $2,000 to $4,000 for a return flight home, and still won't get home until later this week. Others say they've spent hours calling Sun Country's customer service line without getting through.