Llama and car drivers rescued from flood in Howard County

Posted: 1:06 PM, Dec 16, 2018
Courtesy of Howard County Fire and EMS
Howard Co Fire crews save Llama and car driver from flood

Howard County Fire and EMS Special Operation crews spent hours assisting a water rescue Saturday night.

The special operations crew helped car drivers out of the water and rescued a llama from a flooded pasture by the Patuxent River in Mink Hollow.

The llama was returned safely to its owner.

