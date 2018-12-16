Howard Co Fire crews save Llama and car driver from flood

Howard County Fire and EMS Special Operation crews spent hours assisting a water rescue Saturday night.

The special operations crew helped car drivers out of the water and rescued a llama from a flooded pasture by the Patuxent River in Mink Hollow.

After crews spent hours last night assisting car drivers out of the water, @HCDFRS assisted the owner of this llama 🦙 with bringing him to safety after his pasture was flooded overnight by the Patuxent River in Mink Hollow #SpecialOps pic.twitter.com/a9rnannd1s — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) December 16, 2018

The llama was returned safely to its owner.