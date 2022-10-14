Nueva Vida gets $20,000 donation from Amazon to better serve Latino families affected by cancer

TOWSON, Md. — In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month Amazon delivered a big donation and care kits to Nueva Vida.

Nueva Vida is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Latino families affected by cancer. According to their website, "It is one of the few independent, community-based, nonprofit organizations providing free, comprehensive, and culturally competent services along the cancer continuum in Spanish to Latinos with or at high-risk for developing cancer in the Mid-Atlantic region."

Amazon volunteers went to the Cancer Institute at UM St. Joseph Medical Center to drop off 100 care kits for patients as well as a $20,000 donation. The care kits also included handwritten letters of inspiration to Nueva Vida clients.

Annually, Nueva Vida’s programs provide 1,444 Latinas life-saving cancer screenings.

Every year, the organization participates in more than 180 outreach activities including: community-based workshops, local health fairs, psychosocial support, culturally-tailored meeting called, ‘charlas’, and educational materials for non-English speaking Latinas.

