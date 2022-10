BALTIMORE — This Sunday there is a big party in Patterson Park. Fiesta Baltimore will celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture in Charm City.

Along with the festival in Patterson Park there is also a parade of Latino Nations. That starts at 1 p.m. in Highlandtown and then ends at the festival.

Nuestras Raices hosts the party and cultural festival. It kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday and goes until 7 p.m.

More than 20 different countries will be represented in the parade.