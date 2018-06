The amount of kids and teenagers who use alternative supplements doubled between 2003 and 2014.

That's according to a new study in JAMA Pediatrics.

The most common supplements kids take are multivitamins and supplements for immunity.

Some children are taking Vitamin C, Omega-3 fatty acids and sleep aids, like melatonin.

Experts warn these alternative products can have serious side effects and may not be regulated by the FDA.