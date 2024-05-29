With no one willing to help, police dive into storm drain to rescue baby ducklings

DOVER, De. — Although this didn't happen in Maryland, it's so adorable we wanted to tell you about it.

On Wednesday morning police in Dover, Delaware were alerted of baby ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

Police said no other city agencies were willing to give a helping hand, so officers went down into the drain themselves to make the rescue.

That's not all, there was apparently another duck stuck in a different drain nearby.

So officers went in and got that one too.

Mother duck was standing by the entire time, and eventually got to walk-off happily with her babies.