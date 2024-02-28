White Marsh volunteer firefighters get stranded motorists back on the road

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Over the last two days, White Marsh volunteer firefighters got a stranded college student and family of six back on the road.

Unfortunately both interactions began with a vehicle fire on I-95.

The first happened Monday on the southbound ramp to I-695.

That's where Evan, a young college student's, car broke down and caught fire.

He was headed back to college in Lynchburg, Virginia from his home in Oxford, Pennsylvania.

It was gonna be a while before Evan's family member in Pennsylvania could make it out to him.

So the crew on Engine 201 added another member, and took him back with them to the fire station to wait.

The next day, Engine 202 took their turn.

Two parents and their four children ran into an electrical issue while traveling in a mobile home from Ocean City, New Jersey to Florida.

Again, White Marsh volunteers were called to put out the flames.

Much like Evan's case, all six family members were brought aboard the engine and taken back to the fire station.

From there they safely made other travel arrangements.

The fire department says it's just a simple case of "treating others as we would want to be treated."