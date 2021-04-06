Vote for a local K-9 officer that's been nominated for a national award

A local K-9 officer needs your help to win the 2021 American Hero Dog Award.

The non-profit American Humane gives the honor to an extraordinary dog each year.

K-9 Sowell with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is in the running this year.

He's been a part of the department since 2019, and uses his nose to sniff out liquids that can be used to start fires.

He also makes public appearances to raise awareness about fire safety.

You can vote for K-9 Sowell through May 6, 2021 by clicking here.