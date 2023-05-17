US Naval Academy class of 2026 conquers the Herndon Climb

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A midshipman from Louisville, Kentucky capped the United States Naval Academy's annual Herndon Climb on Wednesday.

Chris Paris led over 1000 members from the class of 2026 beyond the Plebes stage by climbing the 21-foot tall grease covered monument in just shy of two hours and 32 minutes.

Plebes no more. Congrats to the @NavalAcademy Class of 2026 for completing their Herndon Climb in 2 hours and 31 minutes. @WMAR2News #herndonclimb pic.twitter.com/C624EwrfW6 — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) May 17, 2023

The tradition dates back to the 50s, marking the final test for freshmen before becoming sophomores.

Watch Paris and company conquer the climb below.



