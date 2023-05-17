Watch Now
US Naval Academy class of 2026 conquers the Herndon Climb

WMAR
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 17, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A midshipman from Louisville, Kentucky capped the United States Naval Academy's annual Herndon Climb on Wednesday.

Chris Paris led over 1000 members from the class of 2026 beyond the Plebes stage by climbing the 21-foot tall grease covered monument in just shy of two hours and 32 minutes.

The tradition dates back to the 50s, marking the final test for freshmen before becoming sophomores.

Watch Paris and company conquer the climb below.


