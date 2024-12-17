Three of the top dazzling Christmas light displays in the nation are right here in Maryland

BALTIMORE — It's the most wonderful time of the year, meaning holiday lights are here spreading special cheer.

Most of us enjoy searching for the best light shows in our neighborhood, others even compete.

This year there's three in particular gaining national attention.

Mixbook traveled the country discovering the 150 most dazzling displays.

A survey of 3,000 families found Maryland with three of the nation's top light spots.

They are Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, which was voted 39th best.

Three spots down at #41 is Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Then coming in at 72n overall is Winter City Lights in Olney.

Check out the full list here.