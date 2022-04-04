Tender Bridge founder, Mr. Noel, named finalist for prestigious NHL award

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been chosen as one of three finalists for the NHL's prestigious Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

Noel Acton is the founder of the Tender Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit that runs the Baltimore Banners and Junior Banners hockey team.

For 20-years Action and his team have worked to create a safe environment for at-risk youth, so they become positive influences in their community.

Tender Bridge also provides these kids with everything from equipment, to transportation and meals.

WATCH: Action learns he's a finalist

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award honors former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the league, despite having only one eye.

O’Ree has served as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador for over two decades and promotes inclusion, dedication and confidence.

Voting runs through April 17 at NHL.com/OReeAward. The winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, while the other two finalists each eceive $5,000 to be donated to their charity of choice.

