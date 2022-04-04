Watch
NewsGood News

Actions

Tender Bridge founder, Mr. Noel, named finalist for prestigious NHL award

Noel Action
NHL
Noel Action, Founder of the Tender Bridge Foundation, has been named as one of three finalists for the NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award
Noel Action
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 10:05:52-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been chosen as one of three finalists for the NHL's prestigious Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

Noel Acton is the founder of the Tender Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit that runs the Baltimore Banners and Junior Banners hockey team.

For 20-years Action and his team have worked to create a safe environment for at-risk youth, so they become positive influences in their community.

Tender Bridge also provides these kids with everything from equipment, to transportation and meals.

WATCH: Action learns he's a finalist

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award honors former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the league, despite having only one eye.

O’Ree has served as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador for over two decades and promotes inclusion, dedication and confidence.

Voting runs through April 17 at NHL.com/OReeAward. The winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, while the other two finalists each eceive $5,000 to be donated to their charity of choice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019