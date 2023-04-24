Teachers can get up to 40% off reservations at Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up in May.

As a thank you Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg in Virginia wants to honor educators with a special deal.

Between May 8-14 teachers and those in the education community can save up to 40 percent when booking reservations online.

The offer is valid for stays through September 21. All you have to do is enter the code TEACHER.

For each reservation booked during the promotion Great Wolf will also donate $10 (up to $100,000) to the non-profit, DonorsChoose, which helps provide teachers across the country with classroom supplies.

Additionally families and students can nominate their favorite teacher for a chance at winning a $1000 school supplies gift card.

Just share your amazing teacher stories on Twitter by tagging @GreatWolfLodge. Ten teachers will then randomly be selected next month.