Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform live in concert at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — A huge concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium this year.

On Thursday the Ravens and Mayor Brandon Scott announced that rock icon Stevie Nicks would perform live on October 7.

She will be joined on stage by fellow musical legend Billy Joel.

It's not the first time the two have toured in Baltimore.

In 2019 Joel headlined the first ever concert at Camden Yards. The Piano Man is also no stranger to M&T Bank Stadium, as he played there back in 2015.

As for Nicks she last performed in Charm City back in 2017 at the old Royal Farms Arena.

Tickets go on sale January 20 at 10am on Live Nation.