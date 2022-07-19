Six Flags America becomes first Certified Autism Center theme park in DMV

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America is the first theme park in the DMV to become a Certified Autism Center.

Along with the new accreditation, the park is introducing a specialized restraint harness that allows Six Flags visitors with physical disabilities to experience all thrill rides.

The harness offers multiple sizes that are able to accommodate riders with physical disabilities such as a missing limb or appendages starting at 54” tall.

Approximately 98 percent of all Six Flags theme park rides are equipped with an individually designed harness. Certain rider restrictions and qualifications will apply.

Six Flags will also have staff around the park who are trained to better assist autistic guests and those with other sensory sensitivities.

Every park attraction will have a sensory guide providing information on how each of the five senses could be affected, making it easier for families to plan activities that align with their needs.

Six Flags now has certain low sensory and less stimulating environments for those needing a break from the normal noise of the park.

And on Wednesdays, the park will be open to all guests with reduced environmental triggers, including no park audio, sound and music where possible.

Signage will be posted warning of surprise sounds and experiences, although free noise canceling ear plugs will be available upon request.