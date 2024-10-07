Severn Elementary students getting groovy to help "best teacher ever" beat cancer

SEVERN, Md. — A beloved Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher is facing the fight of her life.

Julie Moore has taught first-grade at Severn Elementary School for seven years.

Many of her students have crowned Mrs. Moore "the best teacher ever."

School Principal Isaphine Smith summed it up like this.

"She’s the kind of teacher who lights up the room with her smile and has an extraordinary way of connecting with her students."

Recently the mother of two received a devastating diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Despite the sad news, cancer has failed to break Moore's spirit.

"Even in the face of this challenge, she remains dedicated to the Severn community—showing up for her students and inspiring us all with her courage and strength," said Smith.

Together the Severn school community is hosting a special dance-a-thon fundraiser to help Moore with medical costs.

On Tuesday, in honor of their favorite teacher, students will get their dance groove on between 12:40 and 2:20pm.

Families, friends, and local businesses are urged to sponsor a participating student with a donation.

All proceeds will go towards Moore's treatment and other critical expenses.

Anyone wishing to donate can click here.

We here at WMAR-2 News send our get well wishes to Mrs. Moore.