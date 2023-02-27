Retired firefighter scratches off $2 million lottery prize in Anne Arundel County

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A retired firefighter in Anne Arundel County is $2 million richer after winning the Maryland Lottery's Gold Rush scratch-off jackpot last week.

The lucky winner was on his way to take a stress test at the cardiologist's office when he decided to make a quick stop at the Royal Farms on Veterans Highway.

Needless to say the 62-year-old grandfather from Crownsville never made it to the doctor, as the excitement of literally striking gold was just too much to conduct an accurate test.

Here's hoping to good results next time, now that he's got two million new reasons why not to be stressed.

The newly made millionaire says he plans to use his found fortune to pay off bills, and maybe even take a trip with his family.

