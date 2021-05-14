Powhatan Elementary student, City Ranch to be featured on the Tamron Hall Show

BALTIMORE — A Fifth grader at Powhatan Elementary School in Baltimore County is set to be featured on the nationally syndicated Tamron Hall Show.

Keola Edwards volunteers at City Ranch, Inc., a nonprofit that provides accessible and affordable horseback riding to youth in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.

Hall and her production crew actually visited City Ranch to witness Keola in action, teaching horse care and grooming as well as helping out with feeding and pony rides.

Earlier this month WMAR-2 News also got out to City Ranch to see what they were up to.

Catch Keola on the Tamron Hall Show on May 18 at 3 p.m.

Check your local listings for channel information.