Piece of 1800s era ship discovered washed ashore on Assateague Island

Maryland State Parks
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 04, 2024
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — You never know what you'll find washed ashore on the beach.

Recently at Assateague State Park, staff discovered a 14.5 foot piece of timber.

But it wasn't just any old piece of wood. Historians believe it belonged to an 1800s era ship, specifically from the deck.

Although no more in-depth details are available about the discovery, park staff wants to keep track of it.

Instead of recovering the piece of timber and preserving it, Assateague staff decided to tag it in case someday it washes up on another beach.

