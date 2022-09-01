Watch Now
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store

Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 13:20:29-04

BALTIMORE — Maryland Lottery crowns another millionaire.

The latest winning ticket was sold at Milford Liquors in the 8100 block of Liberty Road in Baltimore.

A lucky Powerball player matched five of six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, earning a million bucks.

The winning digits were 7, 8, 19, 24 and 28. Had they also hit the Poweball, the jackpot would have been $148 million.

Overall — 8,868 winning tickets were sold across the state for the August 31 drawing.

At least four people have won a million or more dollars playing the Maryland Lottery this year.

Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

