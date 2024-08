BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery capped off its 50th anniversary celebration by making a Michigan man rich.

The $5 million winning ticket was sold at 2 Go Convenience & Deli in Savage.

You might be wondering what game produced such a hefty prize. It's called 50 Years!, a nod to the anniversary.

The limited time scratch-off tickets were priced at $50 a piece, with three chances to take home the $5 million jackpot.

With this latest win, all three $5 million tickets have been claimed.