Maryland based breweries take home gold medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland based breweries took home gold medals at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Judges sampled over 170 kinds of beer, totaling more than 9,000 brewskies.

Guilford Hall, located right here in Baltimore won gold for their German-Style Heller Bock/Maibock.

They also scored a bronze for their British Pale Ale.

Guilford wasn't the only champion beer maker in the state...

Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville was awarded gold in the Specialty Honey Beer category.

That drink is called 3 Body Solution

The Open Beer Championship claims to judge more beer styles than any other competition in the world, including home brewers.

