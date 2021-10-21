Manufacturer selling custom rifles to help 11-year-old Elkridge girl with serious heart condition

RICE LAKE, WI. — A Wisconsin based firearms manufacturer is fundraising to help an Elkridge family pay off their 11-year-old daughter's mounting medical bills.

Sami Bernadzikowski was born with heterotaxy syndrome, which causes multiple congenital heart defects.

Still only in sixth-grade, she has already undergone five open-heart surgeries costing nearly $45,000.

Several times a year Sami travels to Boston with her family for treatment, putting them in even more debt.

When Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms, learned about her story, he couldn't wait to help.

Imperato decided to sell and auction off 65 “Support 4 Sami” custom rifles, with all proceeds going to the Bernadzikowski family.

Henry Repeating Arms Henry Repeating Arms is donating 65 limited-edition Golden Boy Silver rifles, the proceeds of which will be presented to Sami’s family to assist with medical expenses.





“She has been poked, prodded, and cut by doctors her whole life,” says James McVay, a family friend that brought Sami’s case to the attention of Henry Repeating Arms. “Her normal life is what anyone else would call torture, and she takes it in stride with the rarest complaint.”

This isn't the first firearms fundraiser the company has launched. Over the last two years, Henry’s has raised over $200,000 for five families with all items selling out within hours.

Learn more about purchasing a "Support 4 Sami” custom rifle by clicking here.