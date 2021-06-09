Watch
Make-A-Wish, Washington Capitals turn 6-year-old's basement into ice hockey rink

Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 09, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — A 6-year-old Washington County girl's dream has come true.

On Wednesday Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic surprised Dylann, a super hockey fan, by turning her basement into a synthetic ice rink.

Dylann is a kidney transplant recipient, and because of the pandemic she hasn't been able to play for over a year.

Now she's slowly making a comeback.

And to help, the Washington Capitals and her favorite player T.J. Oshie got involved.

The team provided street hockey equipment along with an autographed jersey from Oshie and other team merchandise.

The American Special Hockey Association also jumped in to provide Dylann with ice hockey equipment.

Enjoy that super cool new basement Dylann.

