Lottery scratch-off turns Reisterstown mother into millionaire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Last week one lucky Owings Mills woman scratched off a $1 million lottery jackpot at her local Royal Farms.

“I went to the store to pick up some things for the kids,” the big winner said.

In this case second time was the charm.

A $10 scratch-off turned out to be a non-winner, but a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket would change this mom of three's life forever.

With excitement, the woman asked the clerk to scan the ticket for confirmation.

Once it was clear this was no joke, the clerk suggested the woman sign the back of her ticket.

“She was hugging me so tight, I was just so excited.”

Next thing the woman did was bring the ticket home to show her mother their new fortune.

“We just sat there and just looked around like we were crazy. We were wondering what we were going to do with the money.”

Before claiming the prize the mom and daughter duo decided they would put the million bucks towards a new family home and trip.

For any hopeful lottery players still out there, three winning Million Dollar Mega Multiplier tickets remain unclaimed.

That's not the only lottery game in which Marylanders are winning major cash.

The same day that ticket was sold on Reisterstown Road, someone in Silver Spring won a million playing Mega Millions at a 7-Eleven on Georgia Avenue.

