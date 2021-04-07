Watch
Local K-9 needs your vote to win 2021 American Hero Dog Award

HCDFRS
K-9 Sowell
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:36:37-04

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — A local K-9 needs your help to win the 2021 American Hero Dog Award.

The non profit, American Humane gives the honor to an extraordinary dog each year.

K-9 Sowell works as an Arson detection dog with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Since 2019 Sowell and his handler, Captain Craig Matthews, have investigated hundreds of deadly fire related incidents covering 2100 square miles of Maryland.

Sowell also makes public appearances to raise fire safety awareness.

You can vote right here through May 6.

