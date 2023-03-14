Local dude credits hair for second MD lotto win

PERRY HALL, Md. — William Daniels Jr. is a two time Maryland Lottery winner.

He first won $100,000 playing a Ravens scratch off in November 2015.

With that prize money he bought a house. And now, he just won another $50,000 prize on the GoldX scratch off.

You may be wondering what William's secret is?

Well, it's all in the hair apparently!

“I’m going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," he says.

William added he'll occasionally buy a scratch-off if he has a few bucks in his pocket.

With this latest stack of cash, he plans on paying for his wedding.

The lucky instant ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Perry Hall Boulevard in Nottingham. Who knows, maybe you can still catch some of his lucky streak.

