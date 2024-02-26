Laurel man wins $1 million after literally finding a diamond in the rough

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel was a lucky place to be last week.

Two residents won separate million dollar lottery prizes within a three day period.

In both cases, famous sayings became a reality.

Third time's a charm is the first example.

A sales account manager in Laurel says he was driving to a work appointment, when he realized he needed to return a phone call.

So he did the safe thing and pulled into a parking lot to use the phone.

The lot happened to be 24/7 Convenience Store on Old Sandy Spring Road.

Well temptation got the best of him, and he decided to buy three twenty-dollar '100X The Cash' scratch-offs.

The first two didn't pay off, but as the saying goes, third time's the charm.

"You know, like when you know you’re dreaming but you hope not to wake up quickly because it’s a happy one," the man asked.

It sure was no dream, because he in fact won a million bucks.

The man says he plans to first pay-off some bills, then maybe go on vacation.

Lady luck in Laurel didn't stop there.

Just a few days later a construction worker walked into a Giant on Fairlawn Street.

While inside he opted to purchase a $20 — $1 Million Royale ticket.

Anxious to see if he'd won anything, he'd gone ahead and scratched the ticket off right inside the store.

The next thing he saw was literally a diamond in the rough.

In this particular game, a diamond underneath a number guarantees a $1 million prize.

“I was excited and a little nervous at first. I didn’t tell anyone,” the winner explained. “This is a lot of money. It’s life-changing money. I am going to be smart with it.”

That same game had already crowned two other millionaires before. Four still remain, according to the Maryland Lottery.