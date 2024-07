BALTIMORE — It's July 11, otherwise known as 7-Eleven.

Well it's also the convenience store chain's birthday, which means free Slurpees for everyone.

This year for a limited time only, 7-Eleven is offering a MTN DEW Freedom Fusion flavored Slurpee.

But if that's not your favorite, all flavors are free.

Just remember, it's only one small size Slurpee per customer.

Now, those using 7REWARDS at checkout can get a second free drink as long as used before July 31.