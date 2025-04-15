Introducing Uncle Pickles, from Frederick, & Pickles of Purrington, of Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE — For all of us pet lovers out there, we know vet bills can add up.

To avoid breaking the bank, many even find themselves buying insurance for their furry friends.

Each year Nationwide decides to have a little fun with its customers by celebrating some of their clients wackiest names.

Two Maryland pets have been named 2025 finalists in their respective dog and cat categories.

Interestingly, both happen to be pickle themed.

Introducing Uncle Pickles, from Frederick, and Pickles of Purrington, of Glen Burnie!

Between April 15-19, you can vote on a winner, to be announced April 22.

Here's a little more about Maryland's own pickled pets...

Uncle Pickles is a two-tone standard poodle.

“When my husband and I were dating, we overheard someone saying Uncle Pickles, and thought it would be a hilarious dog name,” says Nationwide member Kelly W. “Five years later, we adopted him.”

One of Uncle Pickles favorite pastimes are belly rubs.

“He sounds like Chewbacca when he gets belly rubs,” Kelly says.

Then there's Pickles of Purrington, the cat.

“I wanted something fun, with a touch of a regal sound to it,” says Nationwide member and pickle enthusiast, Emily. “I went through so many different name combos, and Pickles of Purrington was the ultimate pick!”

Instead of belly rubs, this feline prefers to be more active.

“Pickles likes to wrestle with his sister, Becca, and jumps super high when playing with his feather toy,” Emily says. “His favorite play spot is a makeshift box. His favorite toy is the laser pointer, which he demands be played with in his indoor catio.”

Nationwide Wacky Pet Names

Now the choice for top pickle is yours!

To vote, click here. Rules allow one vote each day per category.